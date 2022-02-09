I must be honest, the Washington Football Team’s new name, “Commanders,” stinks! I can’t believe that in two years, this is the best name they came up with. The team should have let its loyal fanbase decide the name — yet another misstep by the organization. The new team name sounds like an arena football team name or a fictional team name — just my opinion.

Dolores Canter

Washington, D.C.

Breaking Glass Ceilings

I’m glad Joe Biden is sticking to his campaign promise and nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Several qualified Black women law professionals can easily fill the vacancy. This move is long overdue, and I look forward to who will be approved by Congress.

Monroe Ellis

Washington, D.C.