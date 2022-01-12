I can’t speak for anyone else, but I, for one, enjoyed the blanket of snow the D.C. area received last week. So much so that I went out in the snow with my grandkids and had a grand old time, and we took plenty of pictures. Afterward, we had hot chocolate and pizza! It was a simple but joyful day out in nature’s snow. Long story short: I love the snow!

Timothy Williams

Washington, D.C.

The Truth Behind Jan. 6

It’s been a year since the January 6 insurrection, and now we must live that modern travesty over and over. All of the media and talking heads are talking around what went on and are scared to say that “racists” stormed the capital and quite forcibly said, “to hell with democracy.” They said this is “our” country, and we do what we want with minimum consequences, if any.

Annetta Griffin

Washington, D.C.