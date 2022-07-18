The 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival will convene in person on Sept. 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in northwest Washington.

More than 120 authors, poets, and writers will participate and celebrate the theme: “Books Bring Us Together.” Among the highlights is singer-songwriter Janelle Monae discussing the Afrofuturistic world of her album to the written page for “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.”

Author Clint Smith also will talk about his recent book “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.”

The festival will take place from 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and is free and open to everyone. Interested attendees not able to come to the festival can tune into sessions on Livestream, loc.gov/bookfest.

Videos of all presentations will be available on demand shortly after the festival. All authors will have book signings following their events.

Festivalgoers will be able to buy books by the featured authors from Politics & Prose, the official bookseller of the festival.