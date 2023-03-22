Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman will serve as the guest speaker for the Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce Women’s History Month Breakfast on March 29.

The event will be held at the Oak Creek Country Club located at 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro, Maryland starting at 8:30 a.m. The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Development Committee is a partner in the breakfast.

The honorees for the event are Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Training Source Executive Director Kim Rhim and Bowie State University President Dr. Aminta Breaux.

For more information, call the chamber at 240-770-2427 or email CReid@pgcoc.org.