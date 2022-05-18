Since its dedication in May 1922, the Lincoln Memorial has been one of the most iconic monuments in Washington, D.C., with millions of visitors each year.

Whether it was Marian Anderson, who sang before 75,000 in 1939, or Martin Luther King Jr., who preached to 250,000 in 1963, the memorial has been an outdoor sanctuary for generations of color denied fundamental human rights.

But on the eve of the 100th-anniversary celebration, the National Park Service held a twilight celebration that showed how the memorial has been a welcoming backdrop for motion pictures, TV shows and even comic books.

“The Lincoln Memorial, unlike any other monument, has become historic in its own right,” National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst told The Washington Informer. “From Marian Anderson, Dr. King, all of the marches that have taken place. We are thrilled that it has an important place in American history.”

Just before sunset Saturday, CBS News reporter Faith Salie joined Litterst in a presentation at Sylvan Theater next to the Washington Monument to show that the memorial has been in various films, TV shows and comic books for decades.

The memorial also became a place to make racial history. Salie said after Anderson was denied the opportunity to sing at Constitution Hall because of her skin color, she was given the memorial as a platform, which Salie called “a true pop culture moment.”

“There was only one African American present that day,” said Salie, who also talked about all of the films that have featured the monument, including “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “Forrest Gump” and “In the Line of Fire,” and TV shows from “Wonder Woman” to “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

Litterst reminded that the Sylvan Theater, located between the Memorial and the Washington Monument, was also an iconic spot. During the annual National Black Family Reunion held on the Mall, Dr. Dorothy Height once introduced the Jackson 5 at the theater, which was also the spot of various 4th of July celebrations hosted by such notables as Latoya Jackson and The Beach Boys.

Many movies showed how the Lincoln Memorial is the venue for love, with life imitating art. Litterst said many new brides wait to take photos in wedding dresses, and couples often come to the memorial on late-night dates.

On Saturday, the memorial was filled with college graduates taking cap and gown photos with their families. And on Sunday, May 22, the National Park Service will host a rededication service.

“Hopefully, for the next 100 years, it continues to be a place where people come to speak their mind,” Litterst said.