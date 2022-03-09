During Week of Anniversary of American Rescue Plan, Administration Highlights Investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities

The Department of Education announced a breakdown of more than $2.7 billion in funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities provided in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. These funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year. This infusion of federal funding – the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs – is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities.

The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students, but the Department of Education expects far more will ultimately be used to do so. In addition to funding provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation, these funds are already being used by colleges and universities across the country to better serve students to make sure they are able to continue their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding is in addition to other American Rescue Plan funds to local institutions, including:

District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs

Howard University: $57,482,588

University of the District of Columbia: $30,918,101

Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs

Morgan State University: $61,889,348

Bowie State University: $44,408,346

University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore: $26,844,541

Coppin State University: $20,440,423

Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs

Norfolk State University: $52,248,428

Virginia State University: $39,482,142

Hampton University: $31,205,244

Virginia Union University: $11,866,504

Virginia University of Lynchburg: $6,322,150

HBCUs are using HEERF to keep students enrolled and on track to graduate, as well as make college more affordable, by providing emergency grants, discharging outstanding student debt or unpaid balances, and eliminating transcript withholding practices.

