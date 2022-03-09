During Week of Anniversary of American Rescue Plan, Administration Highlights Investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities
The Department of Education announced a breakdown of more than $2.7 billion in funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities provided in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. These funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year. This infusion of federal funding – the largest ever in the country’s HBCUs – is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities.
The American Rescue Plan requires half of these funds to be used to provide direct financial relief to students, but the Department of Education expects far more will ultimately be used to do so. In addition to funding provided under previous coronavirus relief legislation, these funds are already being used by colleges and universities across the country to better serve students to make sure they are able to continue their learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding is in addition to other American Rescue Plan funds to local institutions, including:
District of Columbia: Over $88 million for 2 HBCUs
- Howard University: $57,482,588
- University of the District of Columbia: $30,918,101
Maryland: Over $153 million for 4 HBCUs
- Morgan State University: $61,889,348
- Bowie State University: $44,408,346
- University of Maryland ‐ Eastern Shore: $26,844,541
- Coppin State University: $20,440,423
Virginia: Over $141 million for 5 HBCUs
- Norfolk State University: $52,248,428
- Virginia State University: $39,482,142
- Hampton University: $31,205,244
- Virginia Union University: $11,866,504
- Virginia University of Lynchburg: $6,322,150
HBCUs are using HEERF to keep students enrolled and on track to graduate, as well as make college more affordable, by providing emergency grants, discharging outstanding student debt or unpaid balances, and eliminating transcript withholding practices.