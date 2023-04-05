Beaming with pride from the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, husband and wife musicians, entrepreneurs and educators Davey Yarborough and Esther Williams thanked the audience for coming to hear the Washington Jazz Arts Institute (WJAI) perform. On stage were current students, graduates and mentors from WJAI, as the free program celebrated 25 years of teaching students to love and play jazz.

Offering complimentary performances and education is part of the gas that keeps the couple’s program running. Donations of funds, instruments, and love from the Yarboroughs are at the core of WJAI’s success.

“WJAI started in 1998 when we recognized a need for further education in jazz for our young people,” said jazz vocalist Williams to a packed Millennium Stage audience. “I work behind the scenes, talking, pushing, and trying to get funding for our program. As you can see, it’s been worth it.”

Inspiring Young Jazz Lovers

The institute nurtures young musicians by supporting their creative efforts and desires to enter music-related careers.

Several adult musicians performing during the concert were graduates of the WJAI or Yarborough’s students when he led the music program at Duke Ellington School of the Arts beginning in 1986. They now volunteer to teach and mentor students in the WJAI.

“If you studied with me, say from ninth grade and down, raise your hand,” said Yarborough to the audience. The number of hands raised was impressive.

“I’m proud. You will see them in different places,” he continued.

One of Yarborough’s former students, trombonist Leon Rawlings, played during the anniversary concert. Beside him were his children Kylie on saxophone, and Miles, also on trombone. When they were younger, Kylie started with the trombone, and Miles played saxophone, then they switched. Both attend Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Maryland.

“This would be a great way for me to get a scholarship,” said Kylie about switching to the saxophone.

Miles first played drums, then the saxophone, and finally settled on the trombone.

“I took up the trombone in the sixth grade. My dad had already shown me how to play,” said Miles. “Now, I will attend Bowie State University on a scholarship in the fall.”

Many students attested lessons learned from the Washington Jazz Arts Institute last a lifetime.

To enroll students in the 2023 summer program or to make a donation, go to https://wjai.org. Follow WJAI on Instagram @washingtonjazzarts.