Despite Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rescinding mask mandates for schools in the state, Loudoun County’s school board has voted to keep theirs in place.

The vote was made upon the recommendation of Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler, WTOP reported.

The board said Wednesday its decision is in line with state law to prioritize in-person instruction.

“We acknowledge that these ongoing mitigation measures are not ideal or easy, and we will keep monitoring transmission data [and] advice from the Virginia Department of Health and continue consultation with the local Loudoun County Health Department,” the school system said in a statement.

Loudoun County Public Schools joins several school systems that have continued to mandate masks for pupils and employees. Youngkin’s executive order, issued Saturday on his first day in office, allows parents to decide whether their children will wear masks.