Children with a talent for singing or dancing can audition for “Lumumba’s Playground,” an upcoming educational TV show for youths.

The show’s producers are looking for children ages 6-11.

“Lumumba’s Playground” will be a half-hour show based in D.C. that will focus on science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math (STREAM). The STREAM focus will be infused with drama, music and dance.

The show show will feature the characters Lumumba the Lion and Griot Naida, along with eight children from diverse backgrounds.

Auditions will be held on March 18 on the campus of Archbishop Carroll High School in Northeast.

The first 200 families that register will be contacted for an audition. Since the creation of the pilot program, it has won a Telly Award.

To register, go to www.eventbrite.com and type in Lumumba’s Playground.