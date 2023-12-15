The Madison Hotel, which opened its doors in 1963, recently marked 60 years with a celebratory event and is continuing to commemorate the milestone anniversary with special promotions.

The hotel, named in honor of the fourth U.S. President James Madison and first lady Dolley Madison, commemorated 60 years in the venue’s Potomac Room. There, guests were treated to a selection of appetizers and specialty cocktails, curated by The Madison’s Executive Chef David Nvodjo.

“What I do, and I do it very well, is make sure we produce very good food,” said Nvodjo, emphasizing the diversity and quality of his culinary creations, such as the by-request ‘Taste of Africa’ menu, which incorporates dishes from various African countries.

Creating memorable, grand experiences is a part of The Madison’s six-decade history.

Noted as Washington’s pioneer in modern luxury accommodations, The Madison initially offered rooms at a then-premium rate of $27 a night.

Since the beginning of The Madison, the hotel has played host to influential guests — from President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy (Onassis) to Frank Sinatra, Muhammed Ali and Nelson Mandela.

In line with the celebration, The Madison is offering a special 60th-anniversary package available until Dec. 31. This includes a stay in a Classic King guest room for $196.30 per night — honoring the hotel’s opening year — and additional perks like complimentary cocktails, Astor chocolates, valet parking, and late checkout. Guests can redeem this offer by using the promo code ‘ES2’ on the hotel’s website.

While celebrating 60 years, The Madison is also giving back, with a particular focus on community and education.

The hotel announced that 50% of the proceeds from their 60th-anniversary cocktail, ‘The James’, will be donated to the Washington School for Girls, supporting the institution’s scholarship-based education for young girls.

Azza Bell, The Madison’s director of Sales and Marketing, expressed her team’s enthusiasm about the 60th anniversary, while also sharing their vision for the future.

“Today we are exhilarated to be part of this legendary hotel and look forward to another 60 years of history-making.”