The newly minted House Republican majority wasted no time in demonstrating that they intend to use their time in power to further polarize the United States.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) promptly announced his intent to form a new investigative panel to dive deeply into ongoing criminal investigations and sensitive intelligence.

The GOP has vowed to shrink several government agencies, including the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service.

Specifically, McCarthy and the Republican Party are working to thwart efforts to investigate and possibly prosecute former President Donald Trump.

They are determined to halt any legislation that would help move America forward and to undermine any gains made by the Biden-Harris administration.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, said, “So, we’ve got more resources, specificity, and power to go after this recalcitrant Biden administration.”

“You could say, that’s crucial,” he added.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of the Republican Party is one of Trump’s staunchest supporters and has volunteered to lead these initiatives.

McCarthy stated, “Let me be very clear: We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done,” in his opening statement as speaker.

New York Democrat and House Judiciary Committee Member Rep. Jerrold Nadler fired back, calling the Republicans’ actions “fueled by conspiracy theories.”

He predicted that “the most extreme members of the MAGA caucus” would oversee House committees.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Newspaper Publishers Association Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. issued a public challenge to all members of Congress in an opinion piece for The Hill.

On the eve of his mentor, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Chavis insisted that beneath the ever-present battle between Republicans and Democrats is an even deeper split between those who think the only answer is to bulldoze the other side and those who believe in collaboration.

“That’s a shame because what has become so clear to me during my six decades on the front lines of the civil rights struggle is that real, durable progress only happens when Americans of goodwill speak to one another civilly and work collaboratively despite their differences,” Chavis declared.

“Unlike so many societies across human history, each of us in America should have the inalienable right to speak freely and openly and to be able to disagree without the loss of civility. And that is among America’s greatest blessings,” he wrote.

Critics said further evidence of the GOP’s divisive agenda came from the first bill House Republicans plan to bring to the floor, legislation, critics said, would help the wealthy and big corporations cheat on their taxes at the expense of middle-class taxpayers.

According to Chuck Marr, vice president for Federal Tax Policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “the president and congressional Democrats passed legislation to make the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share, including by preventing them from cheating on the taxes they already owe.”

Repealing it, as the Republicans in the House have proposed, “would increase the deficit and worsen inflation by allowing some super-wealthy people to pay less in taxes than many hard-working Americans, including through outright tax fraud.”

Marr added that Republican lawmakers would try to cut back significantly on the Inflation Reduction Act’s $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service over the next decade.

While doing so, he said, they would spread false information and incitement about the funds’ intended use.

According to Marr, the IRS now has 2,284 fewer skilled auditors to handle the sophisticated returns of wealthy taxpayers than it did in 1954, while the Republicans have launched a campaign about a false “army” of 87,000 agents.

He claimed that the IRS had become dysfunctional because of a decade’s worth of budget cuts pushed by House Republicans, and that this was a major factor in why so few millionaires are being audited at present.

“If House Republicans succeed in rolling back this critically needed funding and maintaining this dysfunction, the IRS would be woefully understaffed, hindering its ability to administer the tax code and collect legally owed taxes — particularly from high-income and high-wealth taxpayers,” continued Marr.

“Legislators should say ‘no’ to protecting wealthy tax cheats, as proposed by House Republicans, on behalf of honest taxpayers,” Marr concluded.