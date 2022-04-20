The majority of Americans support a mask mandate for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation modes, according to a poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll comes as a U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizzell of the Middle District of Florida ruled on Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t have the authority and the justification to extend the federal transit mask mandate and ended it.

Pollsters found that 56% of Americans favor the mandate on airplanes, trains, and public transportation, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who indicated they were neutral on the matter, AP reported.

The poll was conducted among 1,085 adults from Thursday to Monday with a margin of sampling error for all respondents plus or minus 3.9%.

Democrats and Republicans differ on the mask mandate. Among Democrats, 80% support it while only 5% oppose it, but Republicans oppose it at 45% while 33% favor it and 22% say neither.

The poll shows that half of Americans support workers wearing masks while in public while 30% are against it. The support is roughly the same for mandating people at popular public events such as games, concerts, and movies to wear masks.

The poll showed partisan division regarding requiring masks at public events, too. The Democrats support it at 72% while only 25% of Republicans are in favor and 49% opposed. The poll’s numbers for requiring masks for public-facing workers are similar.