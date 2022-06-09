The majority of the D.C. Council told D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton in a letter Thursday that they don’t support the construction of a new Washington Commanders stadium at the site of RFK Stadium in Northeast.

“Today, I led a majority of the council in sending a letter to @Eleanor Holmes Norton thanking her & supporting her work to bring the RFK site to District control,” Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) tweeted Thursday. “We also spoke unequivocally: we will not support an NFL stadium as part of the future. The debate is done.”

Agreeing with Allen was fellow Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), Robert White (D-At Large) and Christina Henderson (I-At Large).

However, Mayor Muriel Bowser didn’t support Allen’s letter, saying “how arrogant can you be to suggest that a debate is over when I’m still talking,” WTOP reported.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Allen’s letter isn’t the final word on the matter but told WTOP that the majority of lawmakers opposing using the land for a Commanders’ stadium takes it out of consideration presently.

In a related matter, the Virginia General Assembly tabled legislation offering incentives to influence the Commanders to leave Prince George’s County., Md., and to build a new stadium in the commonwealth.