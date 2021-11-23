Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X, Found Dead in NYC Home

Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of late civil rights icon Malcolm X, was found dead inside her New York home on Monday.

Authorities said they found Shabazz, 56, unconscious and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in the Midwood section of the city’s Brooklyn borough just before 4:30 p.m. Medical officials pronounced her dead a short time later.

Officials reportedly do not suspect foul play at this time.

One of six daughters to Malcolm X and the late Dr. Betty Shabazz, Malikah shares a twin sister named Malaak. The twins are the youngest of the Shabazz children, born after their father’s death.

Her death comes only days after investigators and a New York judge cleared the men convicted in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan.

Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted that she was “deeply saddened” by Shabazz’s death

“My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X,” King wrote. “Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah.”

In a conversation in New York last month with the Black Press of America, Ilyasah Shabazz, the third daughter in the family, remarked about the closeness of her family.

“We talk and get together as much as we can,” she said. “We are close, and we love each other. We always look forward to our zoom get-togethers, and we love it when we can get together in person.”