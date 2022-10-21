Wanda “Mama” Durant, mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant and an author, philanthropist and entrepreneur, will be honored along with others at the D.C. Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Chamber Choice Awards on Nov. 11 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Northwest.

Durant, a Prince George’s County native who raised Kevin and her other son, Tony, mainly as a single parent, is scheduled to receive the Economic Impact Award.

“The chamber is excited to celebrate local trailblazers with the Chamber’s Choice Awards at our annual gala,” said Angela Franco, Commerce president and CEO. “We will celebrate individuals and companies who have found innovative solutions to issues and are making an impact to create a more cohesive community in the District.”

Durant has worked to provide mentoring and scholarships to underprivileged children in the D.C. area through her foundation Hope, Dream, Believe and Achieve and her son’s nonprofit, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

The Chamber’s Choice Award and Chairman’s Choice Award will also be announced during the gala, which is sponsored by Verizon.