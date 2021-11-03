CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

Many DCPS Staffers Still Unvaccinated for COVID as Deadline Passes: Report

WI Web StaffNovember 3, 2021
0 304 1 minute read
**FILE** Teachers in D.C. Public Schools will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to class in the fall. (WI photo)
**FILE** Teachers in D.C. Public Schools will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccination before returning to class in the fall. (WI photo)

Many D.C. Public Schools teachers and staffers still haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccine even as the city-mandated deadline passed Monday.

The school system data reported 79% of all school staff are fully vaccinated, with teachers alone at 85%, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

But that leaves roughly one-fifth of the system’s workforce unvaccinated, which flies in the face of the city’s efforts to safely resume in-person learning.

However, D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said the goal is to get everyone vaccinated and not necessarily to punish those who are non-compliant.

“It’s really important that we keep pushing to make sure employees get vaccinated and they do so in a timely fashion,” Falcicchio said, WRC reported.

Falcicchio said the unvaccinated will be contacted and encouraged to get vaccinated before disciplinary action is taken.

Hundreds of teachers have requested medical or religious exemptions but the Bowser administration has yet to rule on any of those requests, WTOP reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 3, 2021
0 304 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE** Christopher Martin, 12, talks with his mother, Tara Moore (left) as he receives a coronavirus vaccine in Landover, Maryland, on May 14. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Readies to Administer COVID Vaccine to Kids Ages 5 to 11

November 3, 2021
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and acting State Superintendent Christina Grant announce Dominique Foster as 2022 D.C. Teacher of the Year on Oct. 28. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Dominique Foster Named 2022 D.C. Teacher of the Year

November 3, 2021
**FILE** A school-aged young man receives a COVID-19 vaccination. (WI photo)

D.C.’s Vaccine Mandate Proposal Faces Growing Opposition

November 3, 2021
Edna B. Jackson (Courtesy photo)

As D.C. Council Revisits Wilson Renaming, Community Reflects on Edna B. Jackson’s Legacy

November 3, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker