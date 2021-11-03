Many DCPS Staffers Still Unvaccinated for COVID as Deadline Passes: Report

Many D.C. Public Schools teachers and staffers still haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccine even as the city-mandated deadline passed Monday.

The school system data reported 79% of all school staff are fully vaccinated, with teachers alone at 85%, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

But that leaves roughly one-fifth of the system’s workforce unvaccinated, which flies in the face of the city’s efforts to safely resume in-person learning.

However, D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said the goal is to get everyone vaccinated and not necessarily to punish those who are non-compliant.

“It’s really important that we keep pushing to make sure employees get vaccinated and they do so in a timely fashion,” Falcicchio said, WRC reported.

Falcicchio said the unvaccinated will be contacted and encouraged to get vaccinated before disciplinary action is taken.

Hundreds of teachers have requested medical or religious exemptions but the Bowser administration has yet to rule on any of those requests, WTOP reported.