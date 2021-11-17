Marian Wright EdelmanOp-EdOpinion

MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: Investing in Our Other Infrastructure

Marian Wright EdelmanNovember 17, 2021
0 245 2 minutes read

This month, Congress passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, providing long-awaited vital investments in buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, broadband, climate change mitigation and more. These investments will be a key foundation for our nation’s future economic growth. But in order to build a strong foundation for our economy, we also must invest in a strong foundation for all our children to be able to succeed in school and life and contribute to our nation’s long-term success. Congress must follow the successful passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill by advancing the Build Back Better Act and investing in our human infrastructure — our children and families.

Investing in our children is essential and must start at the very beginning, because we know whether or not children will have a strong foundation is in large part determined by the social and physical environments in which they grow up. The first five years of a child’s life are the time of greatest brain development. If young children’s basic needs are met by consistent, nurturing interactions with loving adults, they are far more likely to meet their full potential. Parents must be able to go to work feeling secure in the knowledge that their children are in safe, nurturing environments that support their development. But the United States has never made the essential investments to support young children and families after the seismic shift from families with one full-time caregiver to the current reality of many two parent working families and single working parents with young children.

Our early childhood infrastructure is in dire need of repair. Providing a high-quality continuum of early childhood development and learning opportunities is not only the right thing to do but the smart thing to do. Provisions in the latest Build Back Better Act will help build the sound foundation young children need, including investments in universal pre-K, expansion of quality and affordable child care, and new parental supports. When more than 80 percent of two child families pay more for child care than rent, help with high-quality child care and early childhood education will lead to stronger outcomes for children in need.

The Build Back Better Act currently includes other generational investments to boost families’ economic stability and reduce racial inequities in income, housing, education and health care that disproportionately impact Black, Latino and Indigenous children. They include a temporary one-year extension of the improved Child Tax Credit (CTC) and permanent refundability to ensure families with little or no income remain eligible; more funding for rental assistance, school meals and summer grocery benefits; and permanent funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). All these investments will give significantly more children a healthy start, a head start, a fair start and a safe start in life.

Our nation must give all children what they need to survive and thrive. Congress must continue to pursue every option to ensure children and families’ economic security, health and well-being. Investing in children is not a national luxury or a choice but a national necessity.

Edelman is founder and president emerita of the Children’s Defense Fund.

Tags
Marian Wright EdelmanNovember 17, 2021
0 245 2 minutes read

Marian Wright Edelman

Related Articles

MARSHALL: School Curriculums and the New Politics of Fear

November 17, 2021
**FILE** In 2020, two blocks on 16th Street between K and H Streets in northwest D.C. was renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza.” People celebrated Juneteenth on the Plaza protesting the murder of George Floyd. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

WILLIAMS: Know Means No!

November 17, 2021
**FILE** Melanie Campbell (Courtesy photo)

MALVEAUX: No Rights Without Voting Rights 

November 17, 2021
U.S. Capitol Building

MORIAL: First-Ever Civil Rights Scorecard Grades Senators On Performance Defending Voting Rights

November 17, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker