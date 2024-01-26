D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have floated a bill permitting the use of marijuana in federally assisted housing, including public and Section 8 housing.

The Marijuana in Federally Assisted Housing Parity Act introduced Thursday by the lawmakers would comply with the weed laws of the state, including the District, where the property is located.

Under current federal law, users of drugs that are illegal under federal law, including marijuana, are prohibited from being admitted into federally assisted housing. Federal law allows landlords to evict residents of federally assisted housing for illegal drug use.

Adult-use marijuana, medical marijuana or both are legal in the District.

“Increasingly, Americans are changing their views on marijuana, and it is time that Congress caught up with their own constituents,” Norton said. “With so many states improving their laws, this issue should have broad bipartisan appeal because it protects states’ rights.”

Booker concurred, adding no one “should face eviction or be denied housing for legally using marijuana or treating a medical condition in states where it is permitted.”