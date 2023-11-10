Marilyn Mosby Found Guilty of Perjury

By Richard Elliott

WI Contributing Reporter

Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore state’s attorney from 2015 to January of this year, was found guilty of two counts of perjury stemming from her early withdrawal of retirement funds citing financial hardships.

She was federally indicted in January 2022, and the trial was delayed multiple times, including to be moved from Baltimore to Greenbelt.

Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her retirement account for the purchasing of homes in Florida for her purported travel business, Mahogany Elite Enterprises. The defense argued that her business did take a substantial hit due to the pandemic’s impact on travel, while the prosecution argued that Mosby did not suffer financial issues stemming solely from the pandemic.

Following the trial, the only comment Mosby gave was, “I’m blessed, I have nothing else to say,” as she left the Greenbelt courtroom. Her public defenders, the prosecutors and the 12 members of the jury declined to offer comments.

Mosby did not testify during the trial. The trial began Monday and lasted for three days.

She faces a maximum of five years in prison per charge.

She will face two additional charges of mortgage fraud relating to two Florida home purchases as well.

When asked for his reaction to the verdict, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said: “No matter where you fall on this, this is a tough day for the city, and I’m just praying for her. I’m praying for her kids.”

Mosby is most widely known for choosing to charge six officers in the murder of Freddie Gray in 2015.

None of the officers were found guilty. She also called for a pause in arrests for quality-of-life offenses such as cannabis possession and prostitution in 2021, citing the lack of public safety value.