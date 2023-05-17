The Marshall Heights Community Development Organization, based in Northeast, will hold a business networking breakfast, “The Power of the Purse,” on May 25 from 9-11:30 a.m.

Speakers for the event include Kristi Whitfield, director of the D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development; Justina Wilkins, owner of Justina’s Hair Gallery; Ayanna Howard of the Earl Howard Studio; Latoya Liles-Walker, owner of Tsunami Hair Studio; Jhavon Khasif of Nailbad & Bar; and Rahama Wright of Yeleen Beauty. Steve Glaude of the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing & Economic Development.

D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large) will serve as a guest speaker.

For more information, call 202-396-1200.