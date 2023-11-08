Martha’s Table recently announced its new children’s savings account program will be named in honor of the late Dietra L. Ford, a native Washingtonian who served in executive-level positions in the federal government and the mother of the social service organization’s former president and CEO Kim R. Ford.

Ford, a District native who graduated from McKinley Tech High School and Howard University, served as the associate administrator in the Office of Enterprise Development for the U.S. General Service Administration, where she oversaw $20 billion in assets and tens of thousands of employees during the Clinton administration. She also served as a commissioner of the National Capital Planning Commission, the central federal planning agency in the Washington region. Ford also worked on Capitol Hill for the District of Columbia Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975-1993. Ford passed away in October 1999.

The child savings account program provides children who have been enrolled for one-year in Martha’s Table’s early childhood education program with a seed investment of $1,000, which families can continue to contribute to in the future. Upon graduating from high school, students will be able to put their savings toward ongoing education and training or to pursue other income- or wealth-generating opportunities, such as buying a home or starting a business.

For more information, contact Mei Powers at Martha’s Table at 202-846-1536 or mpowers@marthastable.org.