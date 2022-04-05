Martha’s Table, a nonprofit located in southeast D.C., has announced a new project in concert with the Greater Washington Community Foundation designed to enhance grassroots organizations in Ward 8.

The Community Impact Fund is a part of the five-year strategic plan of Martha’s Table to increase its outreach in the ward.

The fund will focus on helping ward nonprofits that have been historically excluded from institutional philanthropy due to their leadership and staff members’ lack of personal and professional connections to potential donors and stakeholders.

“At Martha’s Table, we operate with community voice at the head of the table,” said Tiffany Williams, chief program officer and interim CEO of Martha’s Table. “Through ongoing conversations with our neighbors, we understood that we needed to develop direct investments to support organizations doing the work in Ward 8 communities. The Community Impact Fund will allow grassroots organizations to build capacity and increase sustainability. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Greater Washington Community Foundation on this initiative.”

The Community Impact Fund grants will offer up to $10,000 of general operating funds for a wide variety of activities and programs including piloting new and innovative solutions to community challenges, building or enhancing organizational infrastructure and improving or expanding program operations and outcomes. Applications for the program opened Monday and will close on May 20.

Tonia Wellons, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, said the foundation is pleased to work with Martha’s Table.

“We are excited to see more opportunities for community members to become involved in the process and practice of grantmaking, and applaud Martha’s Table for taking a bold stance with this new initiative,” Wellons said.