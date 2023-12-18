The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy with various educational opportunities.

From in-person activities to online offerings, the museum commemorates King and the holiday surrounding his impact on the world. Starting Jan. 8, King’s original “I Have a Dream” speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, on loan from Villanova University, will be on display through March 4.

For digital visitors looking to learn more about King online, a blog post highlighting surprising facts about King’s life is now available at nmaahc.si.edu/5thingsMLK. Alongside the “I Have a Dream” speech on view are objects associated with King, including a Congressional Gold Medal awarded posthumously to him and Coretta Scott King in 2014, a laundry pail used by King during the march from Selma to Montgomery, and a 1956 handbill advertising a prayer meeting with King at a Boston church.

On Jan. 8, the museum welcomes author Jonathan Eig for a special event to discuss his biography “King: A Life” in the Oprah Winfrey Theater and streaming online. Another event on Jan. 15, “The People’s Holiday: The Many Dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” reinterprets the life and work of King through powerful performances by students from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts.

From Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, the museum’s Sweet Home Café will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special menu featuring a selection of King’s most-liked dishes, including ribs, collard greens and chocolate bourbon pecan pie.

Entry to the museum includes access to the café, and special Dine and Shop passes are available to the café and museum store only.

In observance of the holiday on Jan. 15, the museum will remain open during its regular operating hours from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Advanced and same-day free timed-entry passes are available online.