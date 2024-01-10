In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and the national holiday, what is your favorite Dr. King quote?

Gabriel Blackmon, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

My favorite Dr. King quote is, “People should not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” You have good and bad people of all races, religions, and political parties.

Mary Jones, Atlanta

“Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle. The tireless exertions and passionate concerns of dedicated individuals.”

Lizzie Mason, Charlotte, N.C.

My favorite quote: “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

Mussie M., Washington, D.C.

In Ethiopia, we quote Martin Luther King, Jr. to defend our/others’ rights or evaluate moral standards. Particularly, I love his saying, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Thora Fraser

This is my favorite Dr. Martin Luther King quote: “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”