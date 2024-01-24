Gov. Wes Moore Outlines Budget Proposal

To begin the 2024 session, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) announced his $63.1 billion budget proposal. This reflects an increase in state spending on public safety, education and housing.

His current proposal is roughly $1 billion less than the funding for the previous year. Moore has promised no tax increases, something that Maryland Republicans are applauding. He is redirecting over $150 million from the Rainy Day Fund into transportation, which suffered the brunt of the budget cuts.

Some of the biggest investments he outlined are $906 million for school construction, $270 million for pre-K scholarships and $127 million for local law enforcement. This budget will provide over $9 billion for education and has $160 million more for low-income students than last year’s budget.

Maryland House Appropriations Committee Chairs Del. Ben Barnes (D-District 21) and Del. Guy Guzzone (D-District 13) both view this proposal as a strong start, with Barnes applauding the strong investment into education proposed.

Budget Secretary Helene Grady emphasized that population growth is a part of the strategy to increase the state’s budget and Moore is planning to ramp up housing construction in part to accommodate this need. The state is still projected to have a deficit of $2.7 billion in 2029, but Moore has emphasized that early investments into infrastructure will bolster the state’s economy in the long term.

Following the passage of a 2020 ballot question, Maryland legislators have significantly more authority to shift budget allocations compared to previous years. Previously, the legislature could only cut money from the budget proposal.

More information on the budget is available here.

Legislative Black Caucus Lays Out Priorities

The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus (LBC), the largest in the nation, has set their goals for the 2024 legislative session. The Maryland LBC is supporting bills to lower prescription costs, increase the number of community schools, expand criminal expungements, improve transparency in state contracts, and create an ombudsman to respond to complaints regarding the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

“Our agenda seeks to address health disparities in maternal health and cancer that plague our communities and lead to high mortality rates,” said Maryland LBC Chair Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins (D-District 20) at a news conference. “We will seek to increase access to housing and create a more stable environment for renters and Marylanders.”

Delegate Adrian Boafo (D-District 23) echoed Wilkins in his support for housing issues.

One issue that will face serious debate among members of the Black Caucus is criminal justice.

Maryland LBC members, Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-District 41) was the author of legislation to expand protections for youth under arrest, and Sen. Ron Watson (D-District 23) is the author of or a co-sponsor to legislation that would roll back some of these recent reforms.

Annapolis Leadership Shifts

As Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) has appointed members of the House of Delegates to new roles, the Prince George’s County House Delegation has selected their newest leadership cohort.

Following the ascension of Nick Charles from the House of Delegates to the State Senate, Del. Nicole Williams (D-District 22) and Andrea Fletcher Harrison (D-District 24) moved up to become the interim Chair and First Vice Chair, respectively of the Prince George’s County House Delegation. They are both now officially serving in these roles. First-term Del. Kevin Harris (D-District 27) has been chosen as the new Second Vice Chair.

“This session is going to be a very interesting one,” said Williams, according to a recent Maryland Matters report. “Everyone is aware of the budget deficit that we’re facing [and] the hard decisions that are going to have to be made.”

Williams emphasized that the two biggest priorities of the County delegation are securing the full $400 million investment for the Blue Line Corridor and improving health resources in the County.

Williams was also appointed as the Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and Dels. Charlotte Crutchfield (D-District 19), Julie Palakovich Carr (D-District 17), Sheila Ruth (D-District 12) and Karen Toles (D-District 25) will serve as deputy majority whips.