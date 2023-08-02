At numerous city halls and parks across Prince George’s County, Tuesday night saw a familiar gathering. With attendance bolstered by relief from the weekend’s heat wave, community members gathered for hot dogs on the 40th Annual National Night Out.

Gov. Wes Moore (D) was spotted in New Carrollton alongside Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D).

Prince George’s County Council Vice President Wala Blegay (D) went to Cameron Grove’s outing.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D) joined the Perrywood National Night Out in Upper Marlboro and spoke about his efforts to improve public safety, including additional Department of Justice funding and grants for various programs.

County police officers attended a gathering hosted on Central Avenue by former Board of Education Member Belinda Queen. Delegate Kent Roberson (D—District 25) took pictures with his new constituents at a gathering at St. Paul’s Church on Marlboro Pike.

National Night Out was first held in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW).

National Night Out seeks to build community on the first Tuesday every August by bringing residents together to strengthen the relationship between community members and the police.

From the original night, the event has now grown to having nearly 40 million nationwide participants across 17,000 communities. From Aberdeen to Worton, 160 towns in Maryland, host the annual event.

In Blegay’s district alone there were nine events scheduled.