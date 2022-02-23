Maryland’s coronavirus metrics have reached their lowest levels in months, the office of Gov. Larry Hogan reported on Tuesday.

The seven-day test positivity rate dropped to 2.92%. That is the first time that metric has fell below 3% since Nov. 6.

As a result, Maryland has the fourth lowest positivity rate in the country. While it is clear Maryland is on the other side of the omicron-driven surge in positive tests, the rate is still on a plateau—that number stood at 0.9% in late June and hasn’t been below the present level since late July, WTOP reported.

The coronavirus case rate sits at 11.3 per 100,000 residents, the governor’s office said. That is the lowest nationally, with the rate bottomed out at 0.93 on June 29.

The number of hospitalized Marylanders has dropped to 540, down from the January peak of a little under 3,500, Hogan’s office reported. Intensive care patients are at 107, the least since August.