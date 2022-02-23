Maryland’s coronavirus metrics have reached their lowest levels in months, the office of Gov. Larry Hogan reported on Tuesday.

The seven-day test positivity rate dropped to 2.92%. That is the first time that metric has fell below 3% since Nov. 6.

As a result, Maryland has the fourth lowest positivity rate in the country. While it is clear Maryland is on the other side of the omicron-driven surge in positive tests, the rate is still on a plateau—that number stood at 0.9% in late June and hasn’t been below the present level since late July, WTOP reported.

The coronavirus case rate sits at 11.3 per 100,000 residents, the governor’s office said. That is the lowest nationally, with the rate bottomed out at 0.93 on June 29.

The number of hospitalized Marylanders has dropped to 540, down from the January peak of a little under 3,500, Hogan’s office reported. Intensive care patients are at 107, the least since August.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact