Maryland Dem Party Chair Yvette Lewis Steps Down

Yvette Lewis, who has served as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party since December 2019, announced on Sept. 27 that she was stepping down from the role officially on Oct. 6. Everett Browning, who served as first vice chair, will likely serve as chair for at least a month following her exit.

Lewis previously served as chair from 2011 to 2015.

“With gratitude in my heart, I write this letter to you, the people I admire and respect. I want you to know that I am stepping down as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in a position you all entrusted to me. And as I take a moment to reflect on my time as Chair, my heart is flooded with many warm memories that I will never forget,” she said in an email to Maryland Democrats announcing her plans. “Feeling your relentless, hopeful energy on the campaign trail at countless barbeques, backyard events, dinners, forums, meetings, rallies, and many other events across the state was an inspiration. Sharing the pain and anguish when Roe fell or when the other side won the day but coming together in those moments with a stronger resolve and resilience than ever before, is what kept me going.”

During her tenure, Maryland Democrats expanded their majorities in both houses of the legislature and elected a Democratic governor for the first time in eight years. She also touted over $11,000,000 in fundraising since beginning the position, growing the trustee program and hosted panels on numerous political issues.

“Ever since Yvette’s first election in 2011, she has served as a trailblazer and represented our state on the national stage. As the current DNC National Committee member representing Maryland, she has routinely and successfully advocated for critical voter protections and increased Maryland voter participation through her ‘Shop Talk Programs’ across the state,” said Congressman Steny Hoyer (D– District 5) in an email.”

County Council Moves Virtual Attendance Option Out of Committee

With eight Councilmembers supporting and three abstaining, the Prince George’s County Council advanced CR-78 out of committee on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and moved it to a final vote. This proposal would allow virtual attendance and voting in the event of absence due to medical emergencies.

Following a very contentious meeting that ended in a five-five tie on Sept. 12, a large press conference was held where numerous community leaders indicated their support for virtual attendance and a packed audience testified before the Council about why virtual attendance and maternal health are important issues for the Council.

Councilmembers Tom Dernoga (D- District 1), Eric Olson (D- District 3), Jolene Ivey (D– District 5), Wala Blegay (D– District 6), Krystal Oriadha (D– District 7), Edward Burroughs III (D– District 8), Calvin Hawkins (D– At Large) and Mel Franklin (D– At Large) all voted in favor of virtual attendance and participation. Ivey had missed the prior vote on virtual attendance due to illness. Councilman Hawkins gave a public apology for his prior comments during the meeting.

Councilmembers Wanika Fisher (D– District 2), Ingrid Harrison Watson (D– District 4) and Sydney Harrison (D– District 9) abstained from the vote after requesting amendments to give additional vacation days. All three had previously voted against virtual voting.

Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (D– District 7) is eight months pregnant and has already faced medical complications during her pregnancy, which could leave the council at an impasse on several issues and force her to attend meetings if virtual attendance is not approved.

During the pandemic, all Councilmembers participated virtually as did the majority of municipalities in the County.

Senate Debate Delayed, Dueling Endorsements Debuted

The Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County planned a debate among the three leading Senate candidates to be held at Elizabeth Seton High School, but the debate has been delayed to Sunday, Dec. 3rd due to scheduling conflicts with Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The debate will now coincide with the one-year anniversary of The Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County’s founding, and businessman Juan Dominguez will be invited to the forum.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D- Ga.) on Sept. 30, while Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D– At Large) announced endorsements from Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) and former Montgomery Councilmember At Large Hans Reimer.

Jawando also debuted his policy agenda, centered around the themes of prosperity, justice, opportunity and dignity. His agenda includes proposals such as abolishing the Senate’s filibuster, establishing a federal guaranteed income program, incentivizing rent stabilization, Medicare for All, funding national Pre-K for All and federally legalizing recreational marijuana.

“At the core of my campaign for the U.S. Senate is this commitment: to build a shared prosperity that lifts everybody up, no matter who you are or where you come from,” Jawando wrote in an email. “At a time when insecurity and inequity have never been greater, America needs a bold vision for the future, and that’s what my agenda lays out.”

For more information about the Latino Democrats of Prince George’s County, visit their organizational website.