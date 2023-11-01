Attorney General, Public Defenders Announce Historic Collaboration

Bowie State University’s James E. Proctor Building was the site of a historic press conference on Oct 25 to announce the Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative, the first-ever collaborative effort between the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and the Attorney General (AG). The goal of the collaborative is to address mass incarceration in Maryland through legislative changes, resource allocation and fostering dialogue among collaborators.

“I’ve been in public service for about 25 years, 40 if you include military service. I’ve had the honor of working on some initiatives to change lives, improve lives, and even save lives. Today, this launch and announcement represents the most impactful initiative I’ve ever worked on to change the lives of Marylanders,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown (D).

Brown is the first African American to ever serve as Maryland’s Attorney General.

“The mass incarceration of Black men and women in Maryland is a crisis,” Brown added. “It is something that we all know, that the vast majority of the people who are incarcerated are Black. It is the worst in the United States of America. We make up 30% of the state population but 71% of the prison population; that is the worst in the country. Our judicial system is littered with systemic bias, that is something both Natasha and I believe. We stand united in a mission to make sure Justice is fair. With urgency, we are launching the MEJC.”

BSU President Aminta Breaux and OPD Chief Natasha Dartigue noted the urgency of the moment and the historic nature of not just the collaboration, but also the new era of leadership.

Dartigue is also the first Black person to serve in her role.

“The solutions to the obstacles we face can be found in institutions of learning such as Bowie State… I want to personally thank the AG for his vision and his commitment, and for taking the bold step to partner with the Office of the Public Defender,” said Dartigue. “We are often seen as adversaries but today we stand together in collaboration. Why? Because mass incarceration is a crisis in Maryland and that crisis disproportionately harms Black people, and it requires a strong commitment to end. The keys to improving public safety are the same tools to address mass incarceration. Past policies have not been working.”

Judge Alexander Williams, the first Black person to ever serve as Prince George’s state’s attorney, acknowledged his role in past sentencing. Williams served 20 years on the federal bench and called on those present to address this unacceptable problem.

Dr. Charles Adams leads the university’s restorative practices program, the only of its kind in Maryland, and spoke about the role his department will have in the collaboration.

The collaborative’s next public forum will be held on Nov. 6 at Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture.

AKAs Raise Political Awareness with Civics 101 Lesson

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter hosted a free Civics 101 lesson at Bowie’s Northview Elementary School on Oct. 21, providing an opportunity to become a registered voter and learn about the political process in preparation of the 2024 general election.

With civics long removed from school curriculum, this is an important issue for the sorority and chapter.

“Far too often, individuals wait to engage in the political process until it is time to elect the president of the United States. In reality, many of the elections that most directly impact our communities occur at the state and local levels,” said Psi Epsilon Omega President Benita A. Swindell. “We are offering this free course to residents to increase knowledge and awareness of how to engage in the political process at all levels of government. This is how we as a community create the society we want to see.”

Swindell also emphasized the importance of voter engagement.

“Politicians at every level of government should aim to stay engaged with constituents on their progress through all means of technology used to gain their support,” she said. “Feedback and updates provide confirmation to voters that their act of voting counts, and makes the voter feel invested and eager to vote again.”

She also recommended that political and civic leaders host nonpartisan community events that encourage civic engagement through voter education, registration, and mobilization.

The next civics 101 lesson will be on Dec. 16, again, at Bowie’s Northview Elementary School.

Municipal Election Info

(I): Denotes incumbent

Bowie City Council Election Election: Nov. 7 Candidate Name Candidate Office* Tim Adams Mayor Troy S. Stewart Mayor Dennis Brady At-Large Council member Jarryd Hawkins (I) At-Large Council member Wanda Rogers At-Large Council member Preston W. Thomas, III At-Large Council member Jenmaire Dewberry District 1 Council member Michael Estève (I) District 1 Council member Lisa Martin District 2 Council member Monica Roebuck District 2 Council member Dufour Woolfley (I) District 2 Council member Babatunde Alegbeleye District 3 Council member Iyamide House District 3 Council member Clinton Truesdale (I) District 3 Council member Robert W. Day, Sr. District 4 Council member Craig M. Muckle District 4 Council member Roxy Ndebumadu (I) District 4 Council member *Voters may select up to two at-large council members.

College Park Election Election Held: Nov. 5 Candidate Candidate Office* S.M. Fazlul Kabir (I) Mayor Kamthorn G. Clary District 1 Council member Bryan Haddad District 1 Council member Jacob T. Hernandez District 1 Council member Alan Y. Hew (I) District 1 Council member Brian J. Roan District 1 Council member Llatetra Brown Esters (I) District 2 Council member Susan L. Whitney (I) District 2 Council member A. Perez Abbott District 3 Council member Stuart M. Adams (I) District 3 Council member John B. Rigg, III (I) District 3 Council member Maria E. Mackie (I) District 4 Council member Denise C. Mitchell (I) District 4 Council member *Voters may select up to two council members per district.