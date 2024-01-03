Maryland’s Department of Commerce will present a seminar: “All About Exporting” that will take place on Jan. 18 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland, College Park at Van Munching Hall 1505.

The seminar will feature representatives from the state’s Commerce Department, U.S. Commercial Service, the Center for Global Business at the Smith School of Business and the Maryland-DC District Export Council.

Participants will learn about such matters as the benefit of exporting your product, federal and state resources for export businesses and counseling and training opportunities.