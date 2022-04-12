ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly completed its 90-day session at midnight Tuesday, passing a comprehensive package to combat climate change, fund statewide paid family and medical leave, and put the legalization of recreational marijuana on the November ballot.

With billions of dollars in savings, lawmakers approved a $58.5 billion fiscal 2023 budget, as well as nearly $2 billion in tax relief for seniors and incentives for local businesses.

“It’s been a historic session,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said during a press briefing Monday on the Senate floor. “When you look across the board, I am so incredibly proud of the work that we’ve done.”

Like Ferguson, House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) led her chamber for a third straight year in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic.

The one difference between the two: Jones is a Black woman leading a larger group of lawmakers where she occasionally bangs her gavel and speak with a firm voice to restore order.

Jones became the state’s first African American and first woman elected as House speaker and the third African American woman as a presiding officer in a state legislature in the nation behind Rep. Karen Bass (D-California) and New Jersey Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver.

“People will scrutinize you, or label you, or try to put you in a category [to say] ‘that’s how they are.’ There has to be an adult in the house,” Jones said in an interview Friday. “I just try to look at serve and lead the House of Delegates. We can’t lose foresight of the people we are representing and try to make a difference.”

More importantly, Jones said, the goal in passing this year’s legislative priories for Marylanders “is to make sure no one was left behind. Whatever was, was important to you, we covered.”

The more than 2,000 bills approved during the session included:

Raising the minimum age for marriage in the state from 15 to 17. It would prohibit 17-year-olds from marrying a person more than four years older.

Expanding access to abortion that would allow nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistant with training to perform them.

Approval to borrow $1.2 billion to upgrade the state-owned stadiums of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens.

One approved piece of legislation focuses on making the Prince George’s County school board an all-elected body.

The legislation requires a 13-member work group to assess several components, include composition, qualifications and compensation of board members, methods to select the board, analyzing gender and racial diversity of the county and a protocol for board audits and how to address those findings.

A parent with a child enrolled in the county public schools, a public school student and a member of the school would be part of the group.

The board operates in a hybrid structure with nine elected members, four appointed and a student member from the high school.

A report would be prepared by October 2023 with the goal to have a fully elected board by 2024.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III organized the current setup during his tenure as a way for local government to become more involved in the school system. Since state lawmakers approved a bill in 2013, the county executive appoints three members and County Council chooses one person.

The school board has been an all-elected body before, but community leaders, education advocates and now government officials see a school board with constant infighting and public discourse.

“We don’t want to go straight into implementing a new board without addressing those issues,” said Del. Joseline Peńa-Melnyk (D-District 21) of College Park, who sponsored the legislation. “We will have committee to take the time and study these issues. We must do better.”