Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19,” the governor tweeted Monday morning. “I have been vaccinated and boosted, and I am feeling fine at the moment.”

The governor’s positive test result came one day after he said he has no plans to lock down the state as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge.

“We’re encouraging boosters, but we’re not anticipating any lockdowns at all,” Hogan said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re not considering that.”

The governor said hospitalizations in the state have increased by approximately 150% over the past two weeks.