Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and the state’s Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism on Tuesday launched “You’re Welcome,” a campaign aiming to draw more visitors to the state.

The campaign will run through August in various northeastern U.S. markets, including New York City and Philadelphia. People will be invited to travel to Maryland for new experiences and to make a stronger connection to the state.

The campaign was made in concert with Marriner Marketing Communications and will run across digital, out-of-home, social, broadcast, and audio outlets, with the Democratic governor’s voiceover in television and radio spots.

“From the sandy beaches to the Eastern Shore to the mountains of Western Maryland and everywhere in between, Maryland is home to spectacular natural beauty,” Moore said. “I am proud to support and participate in our new ‘You’re Welcome’ tourism campaign, which embodies our belief that we want everyone to experience and enjoy Maryland’s many unparalleled destinations.”

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson said he is confident the campaign will “increase the awareness and inspiration to boost travel to Maryland and entice visitors to stay extra nights to enjoy everything that makes our state so special.”

To learn more about Maryland Tourism, go to www.visitmaryland.org.