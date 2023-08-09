Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has appointed Antoine M. Thompson, the executive director of the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition, to the Maryland Commission on Transportation Revenue and Infrastructure Needs.

Thompson will serve a two-year term heading the 31-member commission, which reviews, evaluates and recommends the prioritization and funding of transportation projects.

The commission is made up of legislators, representatives from local governments as well as transportation, industry, business, labor, and environmental organizations. Several members of the Moore administration also serve on the commission.

Thompson, a former member of the New York Senate and entrepreneur, is a resident of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. A member of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Thompson is the first Black elected official to chair New York’s Senate Committee on Environmental Conservation.