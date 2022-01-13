Seven months into his campaign for Maryland governor, military veteran, author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore has raised $4.8 million.

With the campaign filing deadline not set until Jan. 20, Moore’s campaign said in a statement Thursday he still has $3.1 million cash on hand.

“I am so humbled by the grassroots Army of supporters we have seen grow so quickly, drawn to our vision of increased work, wages, and wealth for every Maryland family,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do but feel confident about our ability to share our message and not only win in June, but bring our people-powered movement to Annapolis.”

The figure stands as a record-breaking moment for Moore, a first-time candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

Ben Jealous, current president for People for the American Way, raised more than $1 million during the 2018 primary as a first-time candidate seeking elected office.

Although Democrats in Maryland outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, voters chose to elect Republican Gov. Larry Hogan twice in 2014 and 2018. State law only allows the person to hold the office for two consecutive terms, so his tenure expires in January 2023.

Ten Democrats are in the race ahead of the June primary after Laura Neuman launched her gubernatorial campaign Monday. Neuman, a high school dropout who became a business owner and later elected as Anne Arundel County executive, is the only woman in the Democratic field.

“I’d never thought I’d be county executive, let alone run for governor. I didn’t even know what those things were when I was a kid,” Neuman said in a nearly four-minute video. “People may not have seen the potential in me, but I see the potential in everyone.”

The only other woman seeking governor is Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, who resides in Frederick County seeking the Republican nomination.

Meanwhile, three other Democrats released campaign statements Thursday.

**FILE** Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot already had $2.2 million cash on hand, according to a campaign filing in January 2021. His campaign said Thursday that Franchot and his running mate, former Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, will have $3.3 million cash on hand.

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez raised $2.7 million with about $1.5 million cash on hand, according to his campaign.

“In just over six months, we have built a strong coalition to win the primary and flip Maryland from red to blue in this critical race,” Perez said. “I am proud to have support from Marylanders in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, and I’m proud of the broad coalition we’ve built that includes unprecedented labor support.”

**FILE** Former Democratic National Committee Chair and Maryland gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Former nonprofit executive Jon Baron’s campaign reports raising more than $2 million and will have $1.7 million cash on hand. Baron’s campaign statement notes he and his wife, Jessica, made a “personal investment” and the refusal to accept contributions from corporations or state lobbyists.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I won’t take a dime from corporations, PACs (political action committees), or Maryland lobbyists in this race,” Baron said. “Maryland deserves a governor who will answer to voters, not special interests — and I’m grateful to everyone who has contributed to our campaign.”

**FILE** Former nonprofit executive Jon Baron (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

The deadline for 2022 campaign finance reports is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.