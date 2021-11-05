Maryland Governor Hopefuls Participate in Forum with Prince George’s County NAACP

Three of the Maryland gubernatorial candidates participated in a candidate’s forum Thursday with a focus on police brutality, environmental injustice and transparency among state agencies.

One question during the nearly 90-minute virtual forum, hosted by the Prince George’s County NAACP branch, focused on a specific county that remains a concern by some residents: support of a fully elected school board or a mixture of both elected and appointed members.

Although the state board of education and legislature approve various policies, lawmakers usually take recommendations presented from representatives and residents from a specific jurisdiction on the makeup of school boards.

That’s why Democrats Doug Gansler and Tom Perez said that should be handled locally.

“As a general rule, I think a mixed board is the healthiest,” said Gansler, the former state’s attorney general.

Democrat candidate and former nonprofit executive Jon Baron said he didn’t have a position on the topic.

All three expressed support for paid family and medical leave and would incorporate policies focused on equity.

They also don’t support the “defund the police” movement but would restructure law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.

Baron would use a model Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced this year called “focused deterrence,” in which government officials, social service and law enforcement agencies would provide job training, substance abuse treatment and counseling to help men who are repeat offenders of gun violence.

However, if they refuse to accept assistance and continue in illegal activities, then “they’ll be the focus of extraordinary attention from law enforcement,” Baron said.

If elected governor, Gansler said he would require all state courthouses to either implement drug treatment and domestic violence courts “or they won’t get state funding … because we lock too many people up.”

Gansler also said he would require police officers to receive a community college degree to learn diversity and cultural awareness and bring every police shooting before a grand jury.

Perez, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, said Maryland can invest in community treatment teams with the expertise to handle deescalating crises for people with mental illness. This program became implemented in Portland during his time as a civil rights attorney in the Obama administration.

“We were able to save lives through those investments,” he said.

Maryland comptroller and Democratic candidate Peter Franchot logged on to participate, but couldn’t because of technical difficulties.

Tonya Sweat of Accokeek, who listened to the discussion, said the candidates trying to present a Black agenda won’t get passed in the General Assembly because the entire state doesn’t resemble Prince George’s or Baltimore City.

“I would rather you talk about how you’re going to make things more equitable and fairer for me as a minority,” said Sweat, who’s running for Prince George’s County executive. “When you say a Black agenda, that isn’t going anywhere. We have to be a little more realistic.”

The Prince George’s NAACP plans to host another gubernatorial forum Monday with several other Democratic candidates, including former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain, former nonprofit CEO and author Wes Moore of Baltimore and Baltimore businessman Mike Rosenbaum.

King on Thursday released a plan on climate change that includes net-zero emissions by 2035, appointing a state climate adviser to ensure policies are advanced, and pushing for the passage of the Poultry Litter Management Act, which would require companies “to pick up excess manure instead of leaving the burden on individual farmers and taxpayers.”

Republicans Daniel L. Cox, who represents parts of Carroll and Frederick counties, and Joe Werner of Baltimore County filed to run. The other two Republicans to announce their intentions to run in the June 28 primary are Robin Ficker and Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, the only woman in the race so far.

David Lashar, an information technology executive from Annapolis, announced his plans to run and represent the Libertarian Party.

Those interested in the seat and other offices have until Feb. 22 to file their paperwork with the state Board of Elections.

The second four-year term for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan expires in January 2023. Maryland law doesn’t allow a person in office beyond two terms.

On the airwaves

Meanwhile, Rosenbaum and Moore became the first two candidates to launch video and radio ads, respectively. Both are seeking political office for the first time.

Rosenbaum on Oct. 28 released his “Transform Maryland” plan, which focuses on improving mass transit and child care incentives and providing 250,000 residents with jobs.

His 30-second video ad highlights how the plan reinforces that “talent and people across Maryland are systematically locked out of opportunity because of their race, class, or gender. But I know that can change.”

Moore’s radio ad will run in the D.C. region and primarily in Black-owned stations through Thanksgiving, especially in Prince George’s. The jurisdiction has the largest number of registered Democrats and Black voters in Maryland.

To ensure his message reaches a plethora of voters, his campaign will also run print advertisements in The Washington Informer and Prince George’s Suite magazine.

“Too many people do everything right and still can’t get ahead. It’s time to change that,” the radio ad says. “I’m Democrat Wes Moore. I’m running for governor because in this moment, these systemic challenges require generational change.”