Ten of the Maryland gubernatorial candidates talked about the environment Tuesday during a candidate’s forum at the University of Maryland in College Park.

Each person highlighted their policies on ways to improve the environment while state lawmakers continue to debate comprehensive legislation that includes net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, reduce statewide greenhouse gas by 60% from 2006 levels by 2030 and new construction of buildings to utilize electricity for hearing and hot water as opposed to natural gas and oil.

“Maryland LCV uses political action and education to fight for clean water, healthy air and resilient community for all Marylanders,” said Kim Coble, executive director of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters and the organization’s Education Fund.

The league co-sponsored Tuesday’s forum along with Maryland Matters and other groups. A similar forum also focusing on the environment took place Wednesday at Goucher College in Towson.

Tuesday’s forum featured eight Democrats, one Republican and a Libertarian.

The Democrats included: former nonprofit executive Jon Baron; former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler; former President Barack Obama administration official Ashwani Jain; former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr.; author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore; former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman; former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez; Jerome Segal, who founded the former Bread and Roses Party.

Perennial candidate and former state Del. Robin Ficker of Montgomery County represented the only Republican in attendance.

Libertarian candidate David Lashar of Annapolis rounded out the top 10.

Four candidates didn’t appear in both debates including Republican candidates former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Del. Daniel Cox, who represents portions of Carroll and Frederick counties.

The two Democratic candidates that didn’t appear are former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

The Maryland Democratic Party will host its second “Burgers and Brews” gubernatorial candidates forum Tuesday in Frederick focusing on transportation. Some people will be allowed to attend in person, but you can also register to view it online.

