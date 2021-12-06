Maryland Health Dept. Website Taken Offline in ‘Network Security Incident’

The Maryland Department of Health website went offline over the weekend after what department officials reportedly said was a “network security breach.”

The Washington Post first reported that the outage was possibly due to a ransomware attack.

As of Monday afternoon, the website redirected to Maryland’s general government website and the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard’s most recent statistics are from Friday. On Monday, the dashboard posted the following message: “MDH is experiencing a server outage. Data will be updated as soon as possible.”

Andy Owen, spokesman for the department, said in a statement that the Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating the incident:

The Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating a network security incident involving the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken.