Since the coronavirus pandemic gripped Maryland in early 2020, Dr. Rachel Sherman has seen about 600 patients with COVID-19, and more than half have died.

“We get the worst of the worst,” said Sherman, who works at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Waldorf. “I’ve seen a patient die and then the wife die a week later — broken heart syndrome. We are on adrenaline. If we don’t, no one else will fill our void. That’s it.”

She is among the thousands of Maryland nurses recognized Monday by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to kick off “Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week,” which runs until Sunday. Residents can share a story of someone in the profession.

“Our front-line health care workers and their families deserve our deepest gratitude for their sacrifices,” said a proclamation announcing the weeklong recognition.

The governor declared a 30-day state of emergency on Jan. 4 authorizing Health Secretary Dennis Schrader to handle nursing and staff shortages at hospitals and other health care facilities. The directives include allowing nursing graduates to provide services and health care practitioners to practice and conduct tasks outside their scope of licenses.

With the state of emergency now expired, a task force for the Maryland Hospital Association plans to identify ways to keep hospitals running in the short and long term amid the pandemic.

Bob Atlas, the association’s president and CEO, wrote in a weekly memo Monday that hospitals across the state averaged 2,603 COVID-19 patients per day in January, more than the previous 10 months combined.

“As Maryland begins to see the end of this latest surge, MHA is working to make sure public officials and other key stakeholders understand the devastating toll,” Atlas said. “The need for relief is far from over and the road to recovery is long.”

The association also noted a staffing shortage of 3,900, with the workforce decreasing by about 50% since August.

Hogan emphasized his continued support for health care workers on Wednesday during his eighth and final State of the State address, but also called for Marylanders to remain vigilant.

“My message to you is that we must all learn to live with the virus, not to live in fear of it,” he said.

Dr. Melani Bell, who oversees grants and grantees for the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, agreed. She conducts telehealth work from her home for qualified health centers to receive funding to help families, including loved ones diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Melani Bell, vice president of the Maryland Nurses Association, teleworks from her home in Charles County, Maryland, with the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Bell also serves as vice president of the Maryland Nurse Association, which as of last month has nearly 4,200 members — at least 3,697 of whom are women.

“I think that male nurses don’t get as much recognition,” said Bell, who is also an on-call nurse for a hospital in Virginia. “Nursing is difficult. Just standing up to the challenge in taking on a role as a primary giver of someone else’s life holistically that aren’t their loved ones.”

Bell and Sherman, who both received doctorates in doctor of nursing (DNP) and reside in Charles County, plan to participate in the Million Nurse March on May 12 in Washington, D.C.

The main focus pushes for federal lawmakers to pass legislation on “safe staffing ratios” for health care workers, additional protection for violence against workers and nullify a proposed nursing cap on salaries for nurses.

California passed a law for staffing ratios. For example, one nurse is allowed for every four patients in emergency rooms and one nurse for every two patients in intensive/critical care.

“In health care, we want people to take care of themselves because it’s overwhelming to have that influx of patients with COVID, it’s draining,” Bell said. “That’s why you see a lot of nurses leading the bedside. The nurses are doing the huge bulk of the work.”

Sherman suggested a few things Maryland officials could do, such as tax incentives for health care workers and classifying nursing as a “hazardous profession.”

“People see nurses as kind of like being a mom. We are just not handing out Band-Aids and stickers,” said Sherman, a nurse practitioner who’s owned Maryland Concierge Primary Care since 2018. “We are dealing with severe people. We are exposed to physical violence, emotional strain. This isn’t easy work.”