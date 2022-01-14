Maryland hospitals have resorted to utilizing the National Guard to help it deal with increased demands due to the spread of the coronavirus.

One example is the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown where its president and CEO, Maulik Joshi, said 90 patients have the coronavirus, a drive-thru testing center sees almost 1,000 cars every weekday, the emergency room and hospital are full, and just under 100 staffers are absent because of the virus as of a couple of weeks ago, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported.

Presently, 25 members of the Maryland National Guard are assisting inside and outside of the hospital with such activities as coronavirus testing, transporting patients and delivering meals.

“Every patient sees people and needs help, and anybody who can help, it’s just a godsend,” Joshi said, WTTG reported.