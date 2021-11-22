Maryland Logs 800-Plus New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Monday
Maryland reported 832 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths on Monday.
There were also increases in hospitalizations by 10 to 581, with 143 under intensive care.
The state’s seven-day daily average positive rate also increased, jumping .13% from the previous day to 3.62%.
As of Monday, Maryland has recorded 578,851 coronavirus cases and 10,896 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic early last year, according to an online state dashboard.
So far, more than 4 million Maryland residents are fully vaccinated, with about 88% of all adults having received at least one dose, according to state data. Additionally, roughly 861,000 booster doses have also been administered.