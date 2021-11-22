CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Editor's Pick

Maryland Logs 800-Plus New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths on Monday

WI Web StaffNovember 22, 2021
0 289 Less than a minute
Participants get coronavirus vaccinations at a clinic at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary in Glenarden, Maryland, on Nov. 8, the first day of the clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Prince George’s County. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
Participants get coronavirus vaccinations at a clinic at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary in Glenarden, Maryland, on Nov. 8, the first day of the clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Prince George’s County. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Maryland reported 832 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths on Monday.

There were also increases in hospitalizations by 10 to 581, with 143 under intensive care.

The state’s seven-day daily average positive rate also increased, jumping .13% from the previous day to 3.62%.

As of Monday, Maryland has recorded 578,851 coronavirus cases and 10,896 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic early last year, according to an online state dashboard.

So far, more than 4 million Maryland residents are fully vaccinated, with about 88% of all adults having received at least one dose, according to state data. Additionally, roughly 861,000 booster doses have also been administered.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 22, 2021
0 289 Less than a minute

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Facebook Post Spreads Bogus Claim About ‘Detox’ After Vaccination

November 23, 2021

COVID Cases Among Kids Up 32% in Past Two Weeks, Says Pediatrics Group

November 23, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of Arlington Virginia Public Library via Twitter

Virginia’s COVID Cases, Positivity Rate on the Rise

November 23, 2021

Virginia Hospital Sees Surge in Children With COVID-Related Syndrome

November 23, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker