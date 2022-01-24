Maryland made marked gains in all of its coronavirus metrics Monday, with cases, positivity rates and related hospitalizations and deaths all decreasing over the past 24 hours.

Even with the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus driving case spikes and tightening restrictions nationwide, Maryland’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 130 on Monday to 2,330 — down from 3,462 less than two weeks ago, according to state health department data.

The state’s average seven-day daily positivity rate decreased for the second straight day, falling from 15.27% Sunday to 14.81% on Monday, according to the health department. Sunday’s rate was 1.13% lower than the previous day’s.

Though the seven-day rate is still well above the target range of 5%, it has shrunken drastically over the past two weeks from Jan. 10’s average of 27.98%.

Maryland reported 2,690 new infections on Monday, but the daily toll was down from Sunday’s total of 3,678. The state also recorded 35 new deaths over the past 24 hours, down from 53 on Sunday.

As of Monday, the state has reported 938,314 cases and 12,904 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to state data.