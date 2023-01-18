Wes Moore and Aruna Miller will make history on Jan. 18 at noon at the State Capitol in Annapolis, when they are sworn in as Maryland’s new Democratic governor and lieutenant governor. Moore, who will become Maryland’s first Black governor, won in a highly contested primary election and won in the general election with the largest margin since William Donald Schaefer in 1986.

With Moore’s election, Maryland Democrats have again secured majority control in both the State Senate and House of Delegates along with holding all of the executive positions in state government. This trifecta of power – with Moore, Miller, the first South Asian woman lieutenant governor in the nation, and Maryland’s first woman comptroller in Brooke Lierman — offers a mandate for change in the state.

“I think that Black Marylanders face a lot of issues day to day. A particular one that I would like to see Governor Moore’s administration tackle would be eliminating the inequities in home buying and ownership for Black Marylanders.” said Ariyana Ward, the first Black woman to serve as SGA President at Frostburg University.

Moore is only the third African-American Governor to serve in American history, following the footsteps of Virginia’s Doug Wilder and Massachusetts’ Deval Patrick. Barrier-breaking Miller will also be the second woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor in Maryland’s history.

Moore plans to be sworn in on Frederick Douglass’ Bible and wear a suit custom-made by local designer Miguel Wilson, a Black designer who Moore met on the campaign trail. Their administration has consistently touted their record in having the most diverse and representative transition team in state history, and plan to continue this streak in their appointments.

Moore will not just be Maryland’s Black governor, but the first governor in memory who was elected without having served in local, state or federal office first. Some of the issues he has pledged to support in his campaign include raising the minimum wage, fully funding the Kirwan Commission’s Blueprint for Education, and improving state support for minority-owned businesses.

Maryland’s governor ranks among the most powerful in the nation. The governor is able to appoint members to such boards as the Maryland State Retirement and Pension’s Board of Trustees and the Natalie M. LaPrade Medical Marijuana Commission.

This year had the first public opening of the legislative session since COVID struck. Legislators, lobbyists, issue advocates, and politicos of all stripes wandered across Annapolis from reception to reception, with Wes Moore’s meet and greet being one of the most well-attended.

The Moore-Miller administration has also begun to roll out additional nominees for Cabinet positions, with several being announced on the opening day of session.

The swearing-in will be held outside, rain or shine, and is expected to end around 1:30 PM following musical performances, remarks, and the formal swearing-in. The swearing-in is free and open to the public.

