Maryland surpassed 12,000 coronavirus-related deaths Monday, with cases and hospitalizations also rising amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the virus.

The state reported 47 confirmed deaths Monday, putting the overall toll at 12,016 since the pandemic’s outset in early 2020.

Maryland hospitals also admitted 78 new patients for COVID-19 Monday. The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state is now 3,364, according to state data.

The state’s average seven-day daily positivity rate increased by 0.15% to 27.98% — well above the target range of 5%.

For context, the state’s one-day high during last winter’s holiday season spike in cases was 7.41% on Dec. 11, 2020.

Maryland officials have urged all eligible residents to get vaccinated, as well as the follow-up boosters, as soon as possible. As with virtually the entire world, coronavirus cases in the state have shot up exponentially since the discovery of the omicron variant.

Though the variant isn’t thought to be more virulent than its predecessors, it is considered much easier to spread from person to person.

As of Monday, roughly 87% of residents 5 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a state-run dashboard.