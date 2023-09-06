**FILE** Courtesyo f marylandrestaurantweek.com
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation has signed on as a supporter of Maryland Restaurant Week.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland kicks off the fourth annual culinary exploration that will take place Sept. 15-24. The association is working to bring all counties and all eateries together to support the state’s food industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week — specific specials during that time.

Participating county restaurants are Burger Apollo and Via Roma Pizzeria in Camp Springs, B&G Tavern in Accokeek, Manila Mart in Beltsville, and Supreme BBQ in Lanham.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

