The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation has signed on as a supporter of Maryland Restaurant Week.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland kicks off the fourth annual culinary exploration that will take place Sept. 15-24. The association is working to bring all counties and all eateries together to support the state’s food industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week — specific specials during that time.

Participating county restaurants are Burger Apollo and Via Roma Pizzeria in Camp Springs, B&G Tavern in Accokeek, Manila Mart in Beltsville, and Supreme BBQ in Lanham.