Maryland Risking Federal COVID Funds by Withholding Rental Assistance: Treasury Dept.

WI Web StaffNovember 8, 2021
**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Courtesy of the governor's office)
**FILE** Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Courtesy of the governor's office)

Maryland hasn’t met federal requirements for distributing coronavirus relief funds it received to assist residents facing eviction and could lose some of that funding as a result, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The department wrote Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) last month saying the state was among those in jeopardy of such funding cuts for not spending at least 30% of the money by Sept. 30, The Associated Press reported, citing The Baltimore Sun.

But a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the state has distributed the funds accordingly and isn’t in danger of losing any federal assistance, AP reported.

A national eviction moratorium expired in August after several extensions by Congress when the Supreme Court struck it down.

