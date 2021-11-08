Maryland Risking Federal COVID Funds by Withholding Rental Assistance: Treasury Dept.

Maryland hasn’t met federal requirements for distributing coronavirus relief funds it received to assist residents facing eviction and could lose some of that funding as a result, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The department wrote Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) last month saying the state was among those in jeopardy of such funding cuts for not spending at least 30% of the money by Sept. 30, The Associated Press reported, citing The Baltimore Sun.

But a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the state has distributed the funds accordingly and isn’t in danger of losing any federal assistance, AP reported.

A national eviction moratorium expired in August after several extensions by Congress when the Supreme Court struck it down.