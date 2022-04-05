Sen. Chris Van Hollen highlighted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s “extraordinary qualifications and character” ahead of her historic Senate confirmation vote this week.

The Maryland Democrat, who met with Jackson Monday, extolled her record and experience, which he said demonstrated her commitment to upholding the promise of equal justice under the law.

“Our meeting reinforced what I already knew to be true: She is an outstanding choice and has the judgment and the background necessary to sit on our nation’s highest court,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

During their meeting, Van Hollen and Jackson discussed her experience and background, including her connections to Maryland.



The senator said he invited Jackson to join him in the future at the historic Public School 103 in Baltimore, where former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall went to school.

He said Jackson indicated she would welcome the opportunity to make such a visit, where Van Hollen recently secured $1 million in federal funding to support the renovation of the building into Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center to provide community services in West Baltimore.

“Judge Jackson has always sought to deliver justice equally, fairly, and thoroughly, and that approach was all the more clear in our meeting today,” Van Hollen said. “I look forward to voting to confirm the historic choice of Judge Jackson — who will serve as both the first Black woman on the Court and the first public defender. And, as I discussed with Judge Jackson in our meeting, I hope once she gets settled on the Court, she’ll visit us in Maryland.”