ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate Finance Committee recommended Thursday implementing a statewide paid family and medical leave program.

The narrow 6-5 vote received a bit of pushback because of some changes made by their colleagues across the hall in the House of Delegates, which approved the measure Wednesday.

The bill needed to be returned to the Senate committee to concur with those changes. It wasn’t received too well.

Although Sen. Malcolm Augustine (D-District 47) of Cheverly, a member of the Finance Committee, voted in support Thursday of the changes, he still called it “a hot mess.”

The disdain partly stems from the Senate previously calling for employees to contribute 75% toward the paid family leave program and employers 25%.

However, the House removed those specific percentages and would allow the state Department of Labor to conduct a study to determine an appropriate cost-sharing analysis anywhere between a 75/25 split.

In other words, workers or businesses could contribute more or less toward the fund.

A report would be due by Oct. 1, a few months before the legislature would reconvene next year and before workers start contributing to the fund by October 2023 and employees wouldn’t being to receive claims until January 2025.

The bill, known as the Time to Care Act, seeks to provide relief for small businesses with 15 or fewer employees, letting them choose to contribute to a paid family and medical leave fund.

The proposal offers employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave, but a person must work at least 680 hours over a 12-month period. It provided long-term assistance for postpartum care and those helping an ailing family member.

New parents and those who suffer a serious health issue in the same year could receive up to 24 weeks of paid leave.

The committee’s vote allows the measure to come before the full Senate, which seeks to approve the bill this week and send it to the governor’s desk. That gives the legislature time to override a possible veto from the governor before the last day of the 90-day session on April 11.

Sen. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore City), the lead sponsor of the bill, celebrated the birth of his first child on Feb. 28.

“I had to come back after a week so I can pass this measure for the people of Maryland,” he said before the Senate committee session. “There are thousands of Marylanders who don’t get to have this benefit. They deserve it.”

Because of the weeks employees would be allowed to take off, the number of businesses affected and the cost-sharing split between employee and employer, Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready of Carroll County said “there’s a lot of unanswered questions in this bill.”

Shayne Dizard of Silver Spring, a retired nurse and educator who’s a member of Progressive Maryland, said in a text message it’s time for the state to provide workers these necessary benefits.

“Everyone I worked with, no matter their background or income, wanted more than anything to stay home and with their new child or with a family member who was experiencing a serious illness,” she said. “However, [for] far too many people, the fear of losing a job or not having enough money to provide shelter and food for their family meant they weren’t able to act on the most basic human instinct of caring for their loved one.”