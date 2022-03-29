The Maryland Senate’s Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee recommended Tuesday for the full chamber to approve a new map of the state’s eight congressional districts.

The decision, made along party lines, comes after an Anne Arundel County judge ruled Friday the previous map from the Democrat-controlled General Assembly was “extreme gerrymandering” and “unconstitutional.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said work on a proposed map was conducted over the weekend, under the advice of Attorney General Brian Frosh to present a map before the General Assembly by the court’s Wednesday deadline.

Republicans on the virtual hearing didn’t appreciate not being involved in the process or the lack of public input.

“Don’t we need to have some kind of analysis … where Maryland is at a state?” said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel (R-Allegany County).

Maryland’s map of eight congressional districts was unfairly drawn and must be reworked by March 30, an Anne Arundel County judge ruled. (Courtesy of Maryland General Assembly)

“We wanted to comply with the order the court gave us on Friday evening,” Ferguson said.

Del. Teresa Reilly, a Republican who represents parts of Cecil and Harford counties, asked if a map from a Citizens Redistricting Commission received any consideration. The group comprised of Republicans, Democrats and registered Independents received support from Gov. Larry Hogan.

According to the new map, it removed the expansion of the 1st Congressional District across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge into Democratic neighborhoods in Anne Arundel County.

That provided more competition for Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s only Republican member in Congress and a supporter of former President Donald Trump. The district runs north and south with a heavy GOP influence along the Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties.

Former state Del. Heather Mizeur, a Democrat, seeks to challenge Harris for the seat.

House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery County) asked Ferguson a few questions about how the proposed map makes it more compact and adhering to the court’s order.

For example, the proposed map situates all of Harford County in the 1st Congressional District and Baltimore City now decreases from being within three congressional districts to two. No jurisdiction encompasses more than three congressional districts.

The proposed map also shows the 5th Congressional District may encompass all of the Upper Marlboro area in Prince George’s County, which currently sits in the 4th Congressional District represented by Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Maryland). The seat’s now open because Brown has filed to run for state attorney general.

In addition, the map notes each of the congressional districts has an average of population of 771,925. The 4th Congressional District still has the highest population of Black residents with an estimated 426,571.

A few residents testified on the virtual hearing such as Liliana Norkaitis, a high school senior from Harford County, said the proposed map still creates seven Democratic strongholds.

“I know we can do better,” she said from her classroom. “I’m asking for the state to have equal representation.”

Nicole Bennett, a resident of the 5th Congressional District represented by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland), said stretching the district farther into Prince George’s would take away certain voices on issues such as gun rights where she lives in Southern Maryland. Those counties include Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

“We are not going to have our voices heard,” she said.