ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Senate Democrats announced a community safety proposal Thursday to craft legislation prohibiting ghost guns, collaborate with behavioral health facilities and improve the state’s parole and probation services.

These and other proposals are part of a comprehensive plan to decrease violent crime that’s risen since the coronavirus pandemic affected the state in March 2020.

“The Senate of Maryland stands ready to provide the resources and support that’s needed so executives can tackle crime and address violence in our state,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson inside the Miller Senate Building in Annapolis.

Although some of the legislation hasn’t been crafted in hopes of approval during the 90-day session, several law enforcement leaders and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined Ferguson and other Senate leaders in Annapolis.

Frosh spoke about proposed legislation to ban the sale of ghost guns, which are privately manufactured firearms used in crimes delivered by mail and typically made of plastic. He said the “kits” can be purchased just by a credit card and also don’t require a serial number to trace them.

Last year, Baltimore City seized 345 ghost guns and Prince George’s County seized about 264.

A 17-year-old student at Magruder High School in Montgomery County used a ghost gun on Jan. 21 when he shot a 15-year-old student inside the school.

“The legislation we are proposing would require all guns sold in our state to be serialized,” Frosh said. “It makes it difficult for police to solve crimes, but even worst, it makes it easier for people to get their hands on guns and commit more crimes.”

Democrats said the plan focuses on four pillars: prevention, intervention, criminal justice and rehabilitation. Some of it to transfer into legislation include:

• Increasing resources for violence prevention.

• Establishing a comprehensive gun analytics center.

• Providing enhanced services for housing and employment.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said assistance from mental health professionals help the department maintain its main duty to handle public safety.

“Although we have 40 hours of training and we do our level best to do it, we are not the most equipped to do that,” he said. “Far too often, police officers are called to do services beyond our control. This has led us to have an understanding that we need a holistic approach.”

Republicans respond

Senate GOP leaders haven’t seen any version of the ghost gun proposal, but questioned their Democratic colleagues in not addressing the immediate effects of violent crime.

They summarized one piece of legislation Gov. Larry Hogan presented in December as part of a crime package.

Maryland Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire (at lectern), hold a press briefing Feb. 3 in response to their Democratic colleagues’ community safety plan proposal. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

Sen. Michael Hough of Frederick County, who also represents portions of Carroll County, filed the Violent Firearms Offender Act, which is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 10 before the Judicial Proceedings Committee.

The bill specifies that if a person provides a gun to someone and “has actual knowledge” it would be used in a crime, that individual could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

“This is common-sense policy,” he said. “We don’t want people selling guns to people, handing guns to people… when they know they’re going to commit a crime. I can’t believe every senator wouldn’t agree to that policy.”

Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire of Anne Arundel County said Democrats want to discuss coordinating with state and local authorities to deter crime, versus prosecuting “known” crimes. He used Baltimore City as an example and called it “the epic center of crime” in the state.

“They talk about holistic, long-term changes and ignore the immediate crisis,” he said. “Our solution is to provide immediate and bold solutions to get the violent criminals off the street now.”

One bill that does present some compromise deals with another bill from the Republican governor, titled the Judicial Transparency Act. He introduced it last year requesting sentencing records of judges in violent crime cases become public.

Sen. William Smith Jr., a Democrat who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee, said the bill came before the committee last year with some differences that needed to be worked out. For instance, the governor wanted to display a specific judge’s name based on certain decisions, versus the committee noting it by circuit courts.

“The overarching goal still remains the same,” Smith said. “Which is having access to those decisions and understanding trends in certain areas, geographic locations in the state so that we can see if there’s problems or not. The public deserves to have that information.”